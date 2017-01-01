How TalTrack works
TalTrack runs on any device, requires no training; and is easy to install and use.
Set individual goals
It’s simple to agree, align and keep an eye on goals.
Track & influence performance
Real-time analysis helps improve progress and action if needed.
Empower check-ins
Fuel more relevant, more convenient conversations, on any device.
Putting the 'human' back in HR
TalTrack is built by Omobono, a dedicated business agency, with first-hand experience of shaping talent and performance management tools for some of the world’s largest companies.
Continuous conversations mean continuous improvement
TalTrack encourages frequent check-ins, delivers data and insight that inspires people, boosts weekly performance and drives the business forward.
Two-way conversation
Giving employees and managers a voice helps everyone to work more closely.
Regular check-ins
More frequent discussions update progress and action points, so everyone moves forward together.
Seamless integration
Works with existing systems - and in the ways your employees expect.
Reduces admin
Automated workflows and reminders save hours of time and effort throughout the year.
Real-time insights
Now you can monitor performance across the business 24/7.
Understands people
Positive experiences that help people to grow and succeed - and that's fantastic motivation.
How can we help you?
